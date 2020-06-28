Lapid in a statement to Netanyahu: 'you do not deserve a million shekels from state coffers'

Opposition Leader and Chairman of Yesh Atid, MK Yair Lapid, addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement on Sunday morning - in which he said that the decision by the Finance Committee to give him tax relief for expenses for work in his Caesarea residence "was justified – but at the wrong time."
"The discussion is not justified because you do not deserve a million shekels from state coffers while there are hundreds of thousands of unemployed and many self-employed are facing collapse," said Lapid. "The timing is actually justified because it serves to remind everyone how much you and your government are disconnected."