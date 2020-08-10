Lebanon's Justice Minister resigns

Lebanon's Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm resigned from her post on Tuesday. In a letter to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, she stated that he decision was prompted by the explosion that took place in the capital port of Beirut and the ensuing protest that broke out in the streets.
Najm is the third minister in the Lebanese government to announce her resignation since the blast, preceded by the Minister of Environmental Affairs and the Minister of Information and Communication. Also, eight MPs have also announced their resignation.