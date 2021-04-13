Student fired at officers at Tennessee school, was killed

Authorities say a student at a Tennessee high school fired at officers and was killed by police.

Authorities say a student at a Tennessee high school fired at officers and was killed by police.

Authorities say a student at a Tennessee high school fired at officers and was killed by police.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch said at a news conference Monday that police responded to a report of a possible gunman at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch said at a news conference Monday that police responded to a report of a possible gunman at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch said at a news conference Monday that police responded to a report of a possible gunman at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.