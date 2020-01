Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now making new claims that did not come up in pre-indictment hearing.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now making new claims that did not come up in pre-indictment hearing.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now making new claims that did not come up in pre-indictment hearing.