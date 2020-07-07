Minister breaks virus restrictions to hold ritzy ceremony

Transportation Minister Miri Regev held on Tuesday a ceremony to open a new interchange near Ashkelon, admitting that she is knowingly breaking social distancing rules passed by her government hours earlier.
“We’re not exactly keeping to Health Ministry restrictions. We need to be more compact. It’s true we are in an open area, but there need to be fewer and fewer people. Next time I’ll be sure that it happens,” she said, unmasked.
She added that because people are not listening to guidelines, “at the end of the day, we will have to make a decision to go back to a lockdown.”