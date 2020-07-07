Minister breaks virus restrictions to hold ritzy ceremony

Transportation Minister Miri Regev held on Tuesday a ceremony to open a new interchange near Ashkelon, admitting that she is knowingly breaking social distancing rules passed by her government hours earlier.

