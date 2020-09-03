PA president says UAE-Israel agreement 'poisoned dagger against us'

The leaders of various Palestinian organizations gathered for a video call discussion on Thursday, chaired by Palestinian Authority President, Mahmoud Abbas, and attended by Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh, and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah among others.
Abbas referred to the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and called it a "poisoned dagger against us." He called on Arab countries to "adhere to the Arab peace initiative."
