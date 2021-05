Defense lawyers began their cross examination of key witness former Walla News CEO Ilan Yeshoa on Tuesday, in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial.

Defense lawyers began their cross examination of key witness former Walla News CEO Ilan Yeshoa on Tuesday, in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial.

Defense lawyers began their cross examination of key witness former Walla News CEO Ilan Yeshoa on Tuesday, in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial.