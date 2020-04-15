Elizabeth Warren to endorse Democrat Joe Biden for president on Tuesday

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Wednesday, CNN and NBC reported, giving the presumptive Democratic front-runner another high-profile backing from one of his former rivals.

