Elizabeth Warren to endorse Democrat Joe Biden for president on Tuesday

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Wednesday, CNN and NBC reported, giving the presumptive Democratic front-runner another high-profile backing from one of his former rivals.
Warren, a progressive leader who ended her own bid for the White House last month, was expected to release a video announcing her support, CNN reported. The endorsement continues Biden's consolidation of the party, after Senator Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden this week.