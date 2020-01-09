Syria cross-border aid to end Friday if U.N. Security Council fails to break deadlock

A six-year-long United Nations operation delivering aid across the Syrian border to millions of civilians will expire at midnight on Friday if a deadlocked U.N. Security Council cannot reach a last-minute deal to extend its authorization.

Since 2014 the United Nations and aid groups have crossed into Syria from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan at four places annually authorized by the council.

Its approval is needed because the Syrian government did not consent to cross-border deliveries.

