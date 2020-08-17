Lebanese leaders' response to reform calls 'disappointing', says UN official

Warnings by Western officials over the need for reforms in Lebanon had often been met with disappointing responses by the country's political leaders, a senior United Nations official said on Monday following this month's Beirut port explosion.
U.S. and French officials visiting the city after the Aug. 4 blast that killed 178 people said they had made clear they would not extend a financial lifeline to the country if its leaders did not tackle corruption and mismanagement.
The officials were representing the International Support Group (ISG) for Lebanon which includes the United Nations, the United States, France and Britain.