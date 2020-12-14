Head of Knesset virus committee slams Health Ministry for failing to reopen gyms, pools

Chairwoman of Knesset's Coronavirus Committee MK Yifat Shasha-Bitton (Likud) on Monday slammed Health Ministry officials for failing to participate in a discussion about the reopening of the sports sector, including gyms and pools.

