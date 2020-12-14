Head of Knesset virus committee slams Health Ministry for failing to reopen gyms, pools

Chairwoman of Knesset's Coronavirus Committee MK Yifat Shasha-Bitton (Likud) on Monday slammed Health Ministry officials for failing to participate in a discussion about the reopening of the sports sector, including gyms and pools.
"How come they are afraid to come to the committee and provide answers to the people?" she said. "We would be happier if they explained the logic behind their decisions [to leave the sector shuttered]."
She added there was no scientific evidence to support the ministry's decision to keep gyms and pools closed.