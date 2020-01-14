World Court to rule on emergency measures in Myanmar genocide case on Jan. 23

The International Court of Justice, the United Nations' highest court, will issue a decision on a request for emergency measures in a genocide case against Myanmar on Jan. 23, the Gambian Ministry of Justice said on Twitter on Monday.

As a first step, Gambia asked the court to order emergency measures to protect the Rohingya and keep the conflict from getting worse.

