Acting UNRWA head says U.S., Israel working against it

The interim head of the UN agency that aids Palestinian refugees accused the United States on Thursday of lobbying foreign parliaments to stop donations to the organization, to which Washington cut off funding in 2018.
Christian Saunders says Israel was seeking to replace United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) services for Palestinians, mandated by the UN General Assembly, in East Jerusalem with those of its own.
Saunders says the United States was "advocating against funding UNRWA in the European parliaments and elsewhere."
