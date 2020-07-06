Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Epstein pal

Prosecutors on Sunday asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in for Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate to face charges she helped him recruit women to sexually abuse.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, was arrested Thursday at a $1 million estate on 156 acres that she purchased last December in Bradford, New Hampshire.

