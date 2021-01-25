Bnei Brak mayor, police commander agree on plan to restore calm to city

Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein and Deputy Police Commissioner David Bitan met on Monday and said they have agreed on a plan to restore the calm in the city, which has seen widespread riots by extremist ultra-Orthodox protesters decrying the enforcement of lockdown rules.
"We will definitely not allow marginal factions to tarnish the city and harm our fabric of life," Rubinstein said.
During the meeting, it was agreed that "anarchy" should be prevented but calm should be restored with "moderate actions," according to a statement by both men.