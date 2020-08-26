Lebanon could 'lose control' of coronavirus outbreak, PM says

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday the country was at risk of losing its control over the country's coronavirus outbreak after a spike in the number of cases following the massive explosion in Beirut on Aug 4.

"The number of cases is increasing greatly, and if this continues, we will lose control of this epidemic," Diab was cited as saying in a statement issued by the Supreme Defence Council.

Lebanon registered 525 new COVID-19 infections and 12 deaths on Tuesday. The country experienced a spike in infections following the catastrophic explosion in the capital city at the start of the month.