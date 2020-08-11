Egypt allows Gazans to leave strip for first time in months

Egypt on Tuesday reopened Gaza’s main passenger crossing point for the first time in months for thousands of Palestinians who have been stranded on both sides of the border due to the coronavirus crisis.

