FM Ashkenazi calls Israel-UAE deal 'historic and significant'

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 08.18.20 , 12:55
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Tuesday that the recent deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates "a very historic and significant agreement for the State of Israel that would not have been possible without building a broad infrastructure of formal relations."
Ashkenazi added that he "hopes that there will be more countries that will join this agreement." The foreign minister further said that he instructed the Foreign Ministry to prepare for further steps in the implementation of the agreement.