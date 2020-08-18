FM Ashkenazi calls Israel-UAE deal 'historic and significant'

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Tuesday that the recent deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates "a very historic and significant agreement for the State of Israel that would not have been possible without building a broad infrastructure of formal relations."

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Tuesday that the recent deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates "a very historic and significant agreement for the State of Israel that would not have been possible without building a broad infrastructure of formal relations."

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Tuesday that the recent deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates "a very historic and significant agreement for the State of Israel that would not have been possible without building a broad infrastructure of formal relations."