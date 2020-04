Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv said a 22-year-old man with the coronavirus who was fighting for his life has begun to show signs of improvement.

Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv said a 22-year-old man with the coronavirus who was fighting for his life has begun to show signs of improvement.

Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv said a 22-year-old man with the coronavirus who was fighting for his life has begun to show signs of improvement.