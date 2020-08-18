Israel minister says policy on U.S. arms sales to UAE unchanged

Israel’s intelligence minister said on Tuesday he knew of no change to a policy opposing U.S. sales of advanced weaponry to Arab states that could diminish Israel’s military superiority, after a report claiming the United Arab Emirates could clinch such deals.
The remarks by the minister, Eli Cohen, followed a report on Ynet that Washington planned a “giant” sale of F-35 jets and drones to the UAE after the Gulf country moved to normalize ties with Israel last week.
The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem had no immediate comment on the report. Under understandings dating back decades, Washington has refrained from Middle East arms sales that may blunt Israel’s “qualitative military edge”