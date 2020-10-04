Bnei Brak mayor on clashes between police, worshippers: Unfortunate

The mayor of Bnei Brak, Rabbi Avraham Rubinstein, said that the clashes that broke out between police and the gatherers in the city's Hassada synagogue are "unfortunate".
"It is very unfortunate that the police does not learn from past mistakes and carry out enforcement activities without coordination with municipal officials, while using severe violence against worshipers," said Rubinstein. "I demand clear clarifications from the area's command, and to immediately cease this violence, while thoroughly investigating the behavior of the police in the area. "