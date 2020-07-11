Minister Ze'ev Elkin enters isolation

Higher Education Minister Ze'ev Elkin has entered isolation after one of his advisors was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
"Unfortunately I have now learned that one of my advisers was diagnosed with the coronavirus, prompting some of the staff who were in contact with him to go into isolation," wrote Elkin on Twitter.
"I am not required to isolate myself because I have not been in contact with the adviser for the past two weeks. To be sure though, I asked to get tested on Sunday morning, and decided to stay in isolation until the results come in. "