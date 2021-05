Wednesday's presidential election in Syria will not be free or fair, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States said in a statement on Tuesday, criticizing leader Bashar al-Assad.

Wednesday's presidential election in Syria will not be free or fair, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States said in a statement on Tuesday, criticizing leader Bashar al-Assad.

Wednesday's presidential election in Syria will not be free or fair, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States said in a statement on Tuesday, criticizing leader Bashar al-Assad.