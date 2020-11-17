Rivlin, UAE crown prince exchange invitations for visits

President Reuven Rivlin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan exchanged invitations on Tuesday to visit their respective countries, UAE state news agency WAM reported, the latest step in Israel's thaw with Arab states.

In his letter, "the Israeli president expressed his deep thanks for the efforts made to sign the historic peace treaty, which launched a new phase of relations between the two countries", WAM said.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and President Reuven Rivlin ( Photo: AP, Alex Kolomoisky )

For his part, the crown prince said an agreement on ties with Israel would "contribute to the stability of the entire region," WAM reported.

The news agency did not say when the visits would take place.

The UAE and its Gulf neighbor Bahrain normalized relations with Israel in U.S.-brokered deals signed in September in Washington, making them the first Arab states in a quarter-century to establish formal ties with Israel. Sudan has since indicated it will also establish ties.

Furthermore, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani is set to visit Jerusalem on Wednesday, leading his country’s first delegation to Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday.

Bahraini, Israeli and U.S. flags ( Photo: AP )