Jerusalem police arrest 5 teens for alleged sex crimes against 12-year-old

Police in Jerusalem on Thursday arrested five teenagers on suspicion of committing illegal sex acts on a 12-year-old girl and filming some of them.

According to the accusations, the acts had been committed over the course of several months, some of which the teens, aged between 13 and 17, filmed on their phones.

The alleged crimes were uncovered following an undercover police investigation, after receiving information that raised suspicion about the teens.

The police said one of the teens is suspected of "pimping" the girl and organizing meetups between the victim and his friends.

Two of the suspects were brought before court on Thursday morning, and two others will appear before court later in the day.

The head of Na'amat, an Israeli women's organization, said the affair "will scar the girl's soul for life."

"The combination of alleged serious sexual offenses along with the documentation of the incident, once again illustrates the importance of education from an early age," she said.