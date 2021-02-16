Justice Ministry working on mandatory vaccine legislation

The Justice Ministry is working on special legislation that will require teaching staff, as well as other staffers who come into contact with a wide audience, to be inoculated against the coronavirus.
The new law will further stipulate that teachers who refuse to be vaccinated will work from home, if acceptable by their superiors, or will be required to take an unpaid leave.
"It is not possible to forcefully insert a needle into the arm of a person in the country, but we must take care of the public against infection, so a teacher who refuses to be vaccinated will be held accountable in the manner the state will dictate," said the ministry in a statement.