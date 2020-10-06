Saudi former intelligence chief slams Palestinian leadership's criticism of UAE-Israel deal

Saudi Arabia's former intelligence chief and ambassador to the United States, Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, slammed the Palestinian leadership for criticizing the decision of some Gulf states to normalise ties with Israel.
In an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television aired on Monday, the prince labelled the Palestinian authorities' criticism a "transgression" and "reprehensible discourse".
"The Palestinian cause is a just cause but its advocates are failures, and the Israeli cause is unjust but its advocates have proven to be successful. That sums up the events of the last 70 or 75 years," he said in the first of a three-part airing of the interview.