UAE, Israel soccer associations to sign cooperation deal

The UAE's soccer association said Saturday it would sign a memorandum of understanding with its Israeli counterparts on Monday in Dubai, in the presence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
The move comes after Israel established ties with the United Arab Emirates, signing an accord along with Bahrain in Washington in September.
The "cooperation agreement" with the Israeli FA includes "the establishment of friendly matches for all national teams and clubs" and "joint workshops for the technical and administrative members of the federations", the United Arab Emirates's FA said in a statement Saturday.