UAE, Israel soccer associations to sign cooperation deal

The UAE's soccer association said Saturday it would sign a memorandum of understanding with its Israeli counterparts on Monday in Dubai, in the presence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The move comes after Israel established ties with the United Arab Emirates, signing an accord along with Bahrain in Washington in September.

