Prince Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix to produce shows

Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have signed a multiyear contract with Netflix to produce different types of programmes, the company said on Wednesday.

The couple, who have moved to California with their son after stepping back from royal duties in the United Kingdom, will make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

