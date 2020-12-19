Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine wins Swiss regulatory approval

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic has authorized the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech, the agency said on Saturday, calling it the world's first such approval under a standard procedure.
Two months after receiving the application, Swissmedic granted authorization for the vaccine in a rolling review of documents being submitted.
Other countries have already approved it for emergency use to help curb the global coronavirus pandemic.
"The data available to date showed a comparable high level of efficacy in all investigated age groups, thus meeting the safety requirements," Swissmedic said on its website.