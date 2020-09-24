Finance Minister opposes closure on the private sector

Finance Minister Israel Katz opposed the government's decision to impose a closure on the private sector, and voted against it. "The economic resilience of the State of Israel is part of the national resilience and must be maintained," said Katz. "It was possible to take steps to curb the disease without fatally harming factories and businesses in the private sector."
According to Katz, the Governor of the Bank of Israel, Prof. Amir Yaron, supported his position, as did the project manager, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, who proposed the private sector operate at 50% capacity during the closure.