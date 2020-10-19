IDF ill-prepared to counter chemical warfare, state comptroller says

The IDF is ill-prepared for a campaign involving chemical weaponry, according to the state comptroller's annual report published on Monday.

According to State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, the IDF’s combat units were not adequately trained to deal with chemical or biological weapons despite clear procedures being established on the issue back in 2014.

Givati Brigade soldiers wearing gas masks during training ( Photo: Effie Shrir )

In May 2014, an inside IDF report concluded that Israel must update its knowledge and understanding of chemical and biological threats and subsequently formulate a plan to respond to such threats. Then-chief of staff, Benny Gantz, approved the report's findings and instructed their immediate implementation.

According to Englman's most recent report, the IDF has failed to fully implement the recommendations six years later.

Training against unconventional threats ( Photo: AFP )

Additionally, the comptroller has found gaps in the level of readiness and training of the IDF’s land forces - both regular and reserves - in dealing with chemical and biological threats.

The comptroller further noted that the IDF’s Brigade 76 - which is tasked with handling the use of chemical weapons against IDF ground forces in times of war - has not been trained in accordance with the guidelines.

IDF forces training to deal with the debris of a chemical warhead

This may impair both the brigade's professional functionality during combat and its ability to aid forces under chemical or biological attacks.