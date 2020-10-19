Channels
Givati Brigade soldiers wearing gas masks during training
Givati Brigade soldiers wearing gas masks during training

IDF ill-prepared to counter chemical warfare, state comptroller says

Report states that the IDF has failed to properly train ground forces in dealing with chemical and biological threats as recommended by a 2014 review on the issue

Yaron Druckman
Published: 10.19.20 , 19:11
The IDF is ill-prepared for a campaign involving chemical weaponry, according to the state comptroller's annual report published on Monday.
    • According to State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, the IDF’s combat units were not adequately trained to deal with chemical or biological weapons despite clear procedures being established on the issue back in 2014.
    Givati Brigade soldiers wearing gas masks during training
    In May 2014, an inside IDF report concluded that Israel must update its knowledge and understanding of chemical and biological threats and subsequently formulate a plan to respond to such threats. Then-chief of staff, Benny Gantz, approved the report's findings and instructed their immediate implementation.
    According to Englman's most recent report, the IDF has failed to fully implement the recommendations six years later.
    Training against unconventional threats
    Additionally, the comptroller has found gaps in the level of readiness and training of the IDF’s land forces - both regular and reserves - in dealing with chemical and biological threats.
    The comptroller further noted that the IDF’s Brigade 76 - which is tasked with handling the use of chemical weapons against IDF ground forces in times of war - has not been trained in accordance with the guidelines.
    תרגיל מדמה נפילת טילים של פיקוד העורף צה"ל בשיתוף כוחות אב"כ ב רמת גן תרגיל מדמה נפילת טילים של פיקוד העורף צה"ל בשיתוף כוחות אב"כ ב רמת גן
    IDF forces training to deal with the debris of a chemical warhead
    This may impair both the brigade's professional functionality during combat and its ability to aid forces under chemical or biological attacks.
    The report concludes that the commander of the IDF’s ground forces, Yoel Strick, must ensure that the guidelines are implemented and that Home Front Command forces receive appropriate training to tackle threats of chemical warfare.
