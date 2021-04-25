IDF Northern Command head to Lebanese people: Do not trust Hezbollah

Northern Command chief Amir Baram addressed the Lebanese people in Arabic during a ceremony at the command's headquarters, during which he called on them not to trust Hezbollah.

Northern Command chief Amir Baram addressed the Lebanese people in Arabic during a ceremony at the command's headquarters, during which he called on them not to trust Hezbollah.

Northern Command chief Amir Baram addressed the Lebanese people in Arabic during a ceremony at the command's headquarters, during which he called on them not to trust Hezbollah.