IDF Northern Command head to Lebanese people: Do not trust Hezbollah

Northern Command chief Amir Baram addressed the Lebanese people in Arabic during a ceremony at the command's headquarters, during which he called on them not to trust Hezbollah.
"Lebanon, once considered the 'Switzerland of the Middle East', is now a country in deep crisis. To the citizens of Lebanon, do not be confused, [Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah] is not thinking of you," said Baram. "His obsession lies with Israel, and his extreme commitment to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, outweighs any interest and need of the Lebanese people."