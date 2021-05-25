Top health expert says Israel reached coronavirus heard immunity

A top health expert said Tuesday that Israel has reached a herd immunity against coronavirus and there is currently no pressing need to vaccinate children.

A top health expert said Tuesday that Israel has reached a herd immunity against coronavirus and there is currently no pressing need to vaccinate children.

A top health expert said Tuesday that Israel has reached a herd immunity against coronavirus and there is currently no pressing need to vaccinate children.

"We have reached herd immunity, without vaccinating children. There is no justification and no need to oblige and press for their vaccination," Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, Director of Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit from Sheba Medical Center told Ynet.

"We have reached herd immunity, without vaccinating children. There is no justification and no need to oblige and press for their vaccination," Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, Director of Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit from Sheba Medical Center told Ynet.

"We have reached herd immunity, without vaccinating children. There is no justification and no need to oblige and press for their vaccination," Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, Director of Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit from Sheba Medical Center told Ynet.