Orban: EU stance on Iran should be nearer to Israel, U.S. position

Hungary would like the European stance on the U.S.-Iran conflict to be closer that held by Israel and the Unites States, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says.

Hungary would like the European stance on the U.S.-Iran conflict to be closer that held by Israel and the Unites States, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says.

Hungary would like the European stance on the U.S.-Iran conflict to be closer that held by Israel and the Unites States, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says.