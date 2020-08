Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri nominated the country's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, major Lebanese broadcasters reported.

Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri nominated the country's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, major Lebanese broadcasters reported.

Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri nominated the country's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, major Lebanese broadcasters reported.