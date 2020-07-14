Likud official: Gantz, Blue & White impede efforts to stop virus

A Likud senior official said Tuesday that Benny Gantz and Blue & White are "impeding the necessary steps to stop the pandemic and save lives for political gains."
According to the senior official, "Blue & White's irresponsibility is leading to a full lockdown and unnecessary economic consequences. Gantz opposed every step to stop the coronavirus outbreak that could have prevented the need for a full lockdown down the road. Blue & White are torpedoing every decision that does not fit their populistic considerations."