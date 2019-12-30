Israel News
|
Middle East
|
World
|
Magazine
|
Jewish World
|
Opinion
|
Culture
|
Travel
|
Health & Science
|
Business
|
Tech
|
Art
|
עברית
|
Espanol
|
17C
Channels
News
Breaking News
Mideast
World
Opinion
Jewish
Money
Culture
Travel
Accessibility
ynetNews
web
Weather:
17C
Tel Aviv-Jaffa
Ashdod
En Gedi
Lod
Jerusalem
Bet Shean
Zefat
Nazareth
Afula
Tiberias
Haifa
Qazrin
Mizpe Ramon
Beer Sheva
Eilat
facebook
print
send to friend
comment
UK woman who accused 12 Israelis of rape in Cyprus convicted of filing a false complaint
Ynet
|
Published:
12.30.19 , 09:48
First published: 09:48 , 12.30.19
comment
send to friend
share
share