Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses US of obstructing cabinet formation

Lebanon's Hezbollah accused the U.S. administration on Thursday of obstructing the formation of a new Lebanese government, as faltering efforts to form a cabinet have cast doubt on prospects for a French initiative to lift the nation out of crisis.
Hezbollah, a Shi'ite Muslim movement backed by Iran that Washington deems a terrorist group, is one of the parties at the heart of a dispute that has complicated the process.
France has been leaning on Lebanon's fractious, sectarian leaders to form the government to carry out economic reforms to address the deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.