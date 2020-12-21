European medicines regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Europe's medicines regulator on Monday approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech , putting Europe on course to start inoculations within a week.

