Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital announces that a 95-year-old woman has died from COVID-19.

Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital announces that a 95-year-old woman has died from COVID-19.

Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital announces that a 95-year-old woman has died from COVID-19.

The hospital says she suffered from pre-existing conditions.

The hospital says she suffered from pre-existing conditions.

The hospital says she suffered from pre-existing conditions.