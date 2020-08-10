Appeals of Nazi camp guard conviction in Germany dropped

All appeals against the conviction of a 93-year-old Nazi concentration camp guard have been dropped, a Hamburg court said Monday, making the decision legally binding and easing the way for possible future prosecutions.
Bruno Dey was convicted last month of 5,232 counts of accessory to murder in Hamburg state court -- equal to the number of people believed to have been killed at Stutthof during his service there in 1944 and 1945.
Because he was 17 and 18 at the time of his alleged crimes, Dey's case was heard in juvenile court and he was given a two-year suspended sentence.