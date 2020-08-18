Tribunal: No evidence of involvement by Hezbollah leadership in Hariri's killing

There is no evidence that the leadership of the Iran-backed Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah, or the Syrian government, were involved in the 2005 bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, a judge said on Tuesday.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon is reading the verdict in the trial of four Hezbollah members charged with conspiracy to kill Hariri and 21 others.

