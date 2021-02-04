PM postpones UAE, Bahrain visit due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to postpone his visit to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which was scheduled for Tuesday, due to travel restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.
"Despite the importance of the trip, the prime minister has decided to postpone the visit at this stage due to the shutting of all flights," a statement read. "The prime minister greatly appreciates the invitations of Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa, and the historic peace that has been established between our countries."
This is the third time Netanyahu postponed his visit to Israel's Gulf allies.