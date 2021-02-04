PM postpones UAE, Bahrain visit due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to postpone his visit to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which was scheduled for Tuesday, due to travel restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.

