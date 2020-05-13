AG Mandelblit files police complaint after receiving threats, abusive messages

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has filed a complaint with police on Wednesday after receiving threats and abusive messages on his phone throughout the night and morning.

According to the attorney general's testimony, he received dozens of messages from different numbers calling him a "crook" and "corrupt."

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announces Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal indictments to the public in a televised statement ( Photo: GPO )

Other messages took a more threatening tone, even wishing him death and reminding him he is "vulnerable."

Mandelblit said he also received doctored photos of himself in prison garments.

A Justice Ministry statement said that Mandelblit received threats mainly through text messages in the last day.

"These harassments and threats, apparently organized, continued throughout the night and morning. The harassment included threats, and hateful and incitement speech," read the statement.

Senior judiciary officials estimated last weekend that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's supporters will escalate the attacks on the attorney general as the prime minister's trial approaches, mainly through social media.

Protesters outside Mandelblit's residence in Petah Tikva ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

"Netanyahu's associates will try to turn the attorney general from the accuser to the defendant," a senior prosecutor said.

"The prime minister's goal is to come to trial with Mandelblit disgraced as if he were the felon... According to this narrative, Mandelblit will be presented as someone who is not fit to lead the prosecution against Netanyahu."