U.S. strikes Islamist militants in Somalia after bombing kills dozens

Three airstrikes conducted Sunday against al-Shabaab militants in Somalia have killed four militants, U.S. military officials said on Sunday.
The airstrikes, in coordination with the Somali government, targeted al-Shabaab militants responsible for terrorist acts against innocent Somali citizens.
The airstrikes came a day after a truck bombing in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu killed at least 78 people.
While no group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has blamed the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabaab.
First published: 09:25 , 12.30.19