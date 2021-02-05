Russia expels EU diplomats, ignores bloc's call to free Navalny

Russia on Friday expelled diplomats from three EU member states it accused of attending illegal protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and pointedly ignored a public call by the EU's top diplomat to free the opposition politician.

