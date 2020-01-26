Germany urged to fight anti-Semitism to avoid Jewish exodus

Germany's foreign minister is calling for strengthened efforts against anti-Semitism to ward off the possibility that many Jews decide to leave the country.
Heiko Maas said in an article Sunday for the weekly Der Spiegel that German politicians must do more "but there is one thing they can't do: replace solidarity in everyday life."
Maas' comments came a day before the 75th anniversary of the Soviet liberation of the Nazis' Auschwitz death camp and at a time of rising concern in Germany and elsewhere in Europe about anti-Semitism.
