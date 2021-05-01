11-year-old hurt in Meron crush regains consciousness

There was an improvement on Saturday in the condition of an 11-year-old boy, a resident of the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, who was seriously injured in the stampede on Mount Meron.
He has regained consciousness after being put on life support at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa and is now in moderate condition.
The hospital said three more people hurt at Thursday's tragic event were receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.
Twelve more people were hospitalized in the other hospitals in moderate and mild conditions.