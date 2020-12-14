Netanyahu to enter precautionary coronavirus quarantine

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will self-isolate on Monday after having come into contact with a coronavirus patient, his office said calling it a precautionary step.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Netanyahu tested negative for the virus on Sunday and on Monday, but he will still "enter isolation until Friday following contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient", the statement said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Several Israeli media outlets have reported that Netanyahu met last week with a member of his right-wing Likud party, Michael Kleiner, who has subsequently tested positive for the virus.

The statement from the prime minister's office did not provide details regarding Netanyahu's potential exposure.

Netanyahu was at Ben Gurion airport last week to welcome the first shipment of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

He declared that the end of the pandemic was "in sight" and offered to take the first jab in a mass vaccination campaign due to start later this month.

Israel, a country of nine million people, has registered more than 358,000 coronavirus cases, including 3003 deaths.

Health worker administers coronavirus vaccine ( Photo: Reuters )

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday said that Israelis who choose to get vaccinated against coronavirus will receive "free movement" waivers, allowing them to bypass certain health restrictions.

The so-called "green passports" will be handed out only after the second shot is administered since Pfizer vaccine requires two jabs in order to be effective